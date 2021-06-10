 Rising 2024 In-State QB Isaiah Marshall Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Recent Visit
Rising 2024 In-State QB Isaiah Marshall Talks Michigan, Recent Visit

EJ Holland
Isaiah Marshall is already a household name on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2024 quarterback out of Southfield (Mich.) AT&T received his first offer as a middle schooler and is quickly approaching double digit scholarships.

Right now, Marshall is letting his father handle the majority of the process for him, but Michigan is making a great impression early on.

“Michigan stands high,” Marshall said. “When I went there on the visit, I felt great about it. I like everything about the program.”

That visit was for ‘Detroit Day’ last week. The Wolverines played host to a number of talented in-state prospects, including Marshall, who had a great time in Ann Arbor.

