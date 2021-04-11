Rising 2024 QB CJ Carr Talks Michigan Offer, Family Connection
CJ Carr spent his Easter weekend in Chicago.
The 2024 prospect from Saline (Mich.) High made the short trip west to work with top quarterback Greg Holcomb, who has trained some highly touted signal-callers nationally, including Michigan freshman JJ McCarthy.
“It’s been amazing training with him,” Carr said. “I enjoy it. We come out here as much as we can. He’s one of the best quarterback coaches I’ve been around. He’s teaching me a lot about throwing on the run. That’s been the high point. He’s shown me some clips of JJ, and I’m just amazed every time.”
While still extremely early, Carr has already notched offers from in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State with more to likely follow suit in the near future.
Right now, however, recruiting is pretty much taking a backseat.
“I try not to think about it too much going into my high school sophomore season,” Carr said. “We’re trying to win a state championship there. I don’t know if we will make visits this year. Having both Michigan and Michigan State offers is a blessing.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news