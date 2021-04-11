CJ Carr spent his Easter weekend in Chicago.

The 2024 prospect from Saline (Mich.) High made the short trip west to work with top quarterback Greg Holcomb, who has trained some highly touted signal-callers nationally, including Michigan freshman JJ McCarthy.

“It’s been amazing training with him,” Carr said. “I enjoy it. We come out here as much as we can. He’s one of the best quarterback coaches I’ve been around. He’s teaching me a lot about throwing on the run. That’s been the high point. He’s shown me some clips of JJ, and I’m just amazed every time.”