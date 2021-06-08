 Rising 2025 WR Marcus Harris Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer, Visit
Rising 2025 WR Marcus Harris Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Michigan’s first on-campus talent featured a ton of young, intriguing prospects, including rising 2025 wide receiver Marcus Harris.

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei product made a splash at the event and immediately caught the attention of the coaching staff. In fact, the Wolverines decided to jump in the mix early and extended an offer.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
“It was a good camp,” Harris said. “It was a lot of fun. I got a chance to see a couple of guys from out-of-state and all around. It was fun being around Coach (Josh) Gattis. He taught me some little things that I didn’t know. It was a great experience.”

After the camp came to an end, Harris was invited to stick around for an unofficial visit and had a chance to tour the campus and facilities.

Harris said he enjoyed his first look at the Michigan program.

