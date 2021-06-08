Rising 2025 WR Marcus Harris Talks Michigan Offer, Visit
Michigan’s first on-campus talent featured a ton of young, intriguing prospects, including rising 2025 wide receiver Marcus Harris.
The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei product made a splash at the event and immediately caught the attention of the coaching staff. In fact, the Wolverines decided to jump in the mix early and extended an offer.
“It was a good camp,” Harris said. “It was a lot of fun. I got a chance to see a couple of guys from out-of-state and all around. It was fun being around Coach (Josh) Gattis. He taught me some little things that I didn’t know. It was a great experience.”
After the camp came to an end, Harris was invited to stick around for an unofficial visit and had a chance to tour the campus and facilities.
Harris said he enjoyed his first look at the Michigan program.
