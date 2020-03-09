Rising Chicagoland LB Tyler McLaurin Recaps 'Outstanding' Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted a handful of 2021 targets over the weekend, including three-star outside linebacker Tyler McLaurin.
The Bolingbrook (Ill.) High product got his first in-depth look at the Michigan campus and facilities and enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.
“The visit was honestly outstanding,” McLaurin said. “I thought the atmosphere of the campus gave off a huge level of energy. When I got the chance to step into The Big House, I was able to really understand that tradition and passion the players have there.”
Michigan put an offer on the table for McLaurin earlier this calendar year when head coach Jim Harbaugh made a swing through Chicago.
McLaurin had a chance to meet with Harbaugh on his trip and also enjoyed his conversations with defensive coordinator Don Brown.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news