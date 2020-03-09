“The visit was honestly outstanding,” McLaurin said. “I thought the atmosphere of the campus gave off a huge level of energy. When I got the chance to step into The Big House, I was able to really understand that tradition and passion the players have there.”

Michigan put an offer on the table for McLaurin earlier this calendar year when head coach Jim Harbaugh made a swing through Chicago.

McLaurin had a chance to meet with Harbaugh on his trip and also enjoyed his conversations with defensive coordinator Don Brown.