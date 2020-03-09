News More News
Rising Chicagoland LB Tyler McLaurin Recaps 'Outstanding' Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan hosted a handful of 2021 targets over the weekend, including three-star outside linebacker Tyler McLaurin.

The Bolingbrook (Ill.) High product got his first in-depth look at the Michigan campus and facilities and enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.

Chicagoland linebacker Tyler McLaurin visited Michigan over the weekend.

“The visit was honestly outstanding,” McLaurin said. “I thought the atmosphere of the campus gave off a huge level of energy. When I got the chance to step into The Big House, I was able to really understand that tradition and passion the players have there.”

Michigan put an offer on the table for McLaurin earlier this calendar year when head coach Jim Harbaugh made a swing through Chicago.

McLaurin had a chance to meet with Harbaugh on his trip and also enjoyed his conversations with defensive coordinator Don Brown.

