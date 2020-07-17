 Rising In-State 2023 OL Amir Herring On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer, Program Ties
football

Rising In-State 2023 OL Amir Herring On Michigan Offer, Program Ties

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW
Amir Herring is starting to emerge as one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2023 class.

Just a sophomore to be, the West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive line prospect already holds four offers and has been in touch with Power Five programs throughout the dead period.

“Recruiting is going well,” Herring said. “I’m looking forward to visiting when I have the opportunity to visit. I’m hearing from a lot of different schools. Recently, I’ve talked to Michigan, Arizona State, Michigan State and Arizona State.”

In-state offensive lineman Amir Herring holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.
In-state offensive lineman Amir Herring holds an offer from Michigan.

Michigan put an offer on the table for Herring earlier this month, which was huge for his recruitment.

Not only did he grow up a fan of the program, he also happens to be related to former Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall.

