Rising In-State 2023 OL Amir Herring On Michigan Offer, Program Ties
Amir Herring is starting to emerge as one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2023 class.
Just a sophomore to be, the West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive line prospect already holds four offers and has been in touch with Power Five programs throughout the dead period.
“Recruiting is going well,” Herring said. “I’m looking forward to visiting when I have the opportunity to visit. I’m hearing from a lot of different schools. Recently, I’ve talked to Michigan, Arizona State, Michigan State and Arizona State.”
Michigan put an offer on the table for Herring earlier this month, which was huge for his recruitment.
Not only did he grow up a fan of the program, he also happens to be related to former Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news