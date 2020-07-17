Amir Herring is starting to emerge as one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2023 class.

Just a sophomore to be, the West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive line prospect already holds four offers and has been in touch with Power Five programs throughout the dead period.

“Recruiting is going well,” Herring said. “I’m looking forward to visiting when I have the opportunity to visit. I’m hearing from a lot of different schools. Recently, I’ve talked to Michigan, Arizona State, Michigan State and Arizona State.”