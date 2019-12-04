Rising New England DE Jason Onye Reviews Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted several recruits over the weekend, including rising 2021 defensive end Jason Onye.
The three-star prospect from Warwick (R.I.) got a closer look at the campus and facilities and also took in ‘The Game.’
“The visit was fun and a great opportunity,” Onye said. “It was fun meeting some recruits and being in The Big House.”
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder camped with Michigan over the summer and earned an offer before leaving Ann Arbor.
Since then, Onye has been developing a strong relationship with the coaching staff, specifically defensive coordinator Don Brown, who has deep ties in New England. Onye had the chance to reconnect with Brown on his weekend trip.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news