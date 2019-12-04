News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rising New England DE Jason Onye Reviews Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan hosted several recruits over the weekend, including rising 2021 defensive end Jason Onye.

The three-star prospect from Warwick (R.I.) got a closer look at the campus and facilities and also took in ‘The Game.’

“The visit was fun and a great opportunity,” Onye said. “It was fun meeting some recruits and being in The Big House.”

Rhode Island defensive end Jason Onye visited Michigan over the weekend.
Rhode Island defensive end Jason Onye visited Michigan over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder camped with Michigan over the summer and earned an offer before leaving Ann Arbor.

Since then, Onye has been developing a strong relationship with the coaching staff, specifically defensive coordinator Don Brown, who has deep ties in New England. Onye had the chance to reconnect with Brown on his weekend trip.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}