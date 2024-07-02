JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Rivals Five-Star is in the books and now it's time to continue the analysis from the preeminent event of the offseason. Here are the five programs most impacted by the event.

MICHIGAN

Avery Gach

Going into the event we knew that four-star offensive lineman Avery Gach was coming to Jacksonville with something to prove. The Michigan commit showed that he was one of the most underrated linemen at the event after earning Offensive Line MVP honors. The Michigan native measured in at 6-foot-3, 287 pounds and carried his weight very well. Four-star defensive end Jaylen Williams flashed the tools that make him a Rivals250 standout. He should fit right in with the Wolverines' defense. Running back Shekai Mills-Knight, a Michigan target, was one of the top performers at the position. Mills-Knight moved very well at his size. He’d fit the Wolverines' offense perfectly.

OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes had more commits and major targets than any Big Ten program coming into the Rivals Five-Star. It was another showcase event for five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair. Once again he proved to be one of the top prospects in the country and won the Quarterback MVP award. He will be under consideration for the No. 1 spot in the 2025 Rivals250. Five-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe held his own at the event. He’ll continue to show why he’s a five-star as he gets his body into game shape. Top 2026 target Jahkeem Stewart showed why defensive line coach Larry Johnson wants to coach him so badly. His combination of speed, power and mentality would elevate the entire Ohio State defense.

OREGON

DaSaahn Brame

Dan Lanning has his program well positioned as it enters the Big Ten. The Ducks have surged into the top 10 of the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings after landing four commitments in the last few days. One of those commitments was four-star tight end DaSaahn Brame. The Kansas native showed off his full range of skills during the Rivals Five-Star. He ran great routes and was able to high-point the football very well. Part of that is due to an impressive 80-inch wingspan that gives him a huge catch radius. Brame proved that he’s an elite talent who could be due for a ratings bump. Oregon commits four-star offensive lineman Ziyare Addison and four-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson also impressed during the event.

PENN STATE

The Nittany Lions are an interesting program on this list. The Rivals Five-Star offered a look at the gap between what other top programs are bringing in and what Penn State has signed in recent cycles. The program is hoping to take the next step with a pair of new coordinators but so far the Nittany Lions have a good but not great 2025 class. If Penn State is going to keep up with the elite programs in the league, it needs to be mentioned more with the types of prospects that were in Jacksonville. Four-star wide receivers Taz Williams and Naeshaun Montgomery performed well and are on the team’s board but time will tell if the feeling is mutual with the prospects.

USC