JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Rivals Five-Star is in the books and now it’s time to continue the position breakdowns and give thoughts on many of the players who competed at the summer’s biggest event. We break down the top 10 linebackers next.

Advertisement

1. RILEY PETTIJOHN

Riley Pettijohn

Pettijohn, the Linebacker MVP, turned heads based on his college-ready frame and had the game to back it up. The four-star prospect's athleticism showed in just about every setting, from blocking drills to one-on-ones, 7-on-7 and well beyond. The Texan even made the final cut in the vertical jump challenge alongside a bevy of smaller wide receivers and defensive backs. There is a comfort to Pettijohn's game, especially in coverage, where he seems to be able to turn and run and keep leverage with running backs and tight ends without much fail. His length and physicality can help finish reps as the ball arrives, too, rounding out some of the three-down value he brings to the table. Ohio State and USC have a lot of buzz in Pettijohn's recruitment at this time. A college commitment should not be far off, either.

*****

2. NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

A minor injury slowed what was to be a very comparable day to Pettijohn for the IMG Academy star. If anything, Owusu-Boateng was ahead of the MVP's pace early in the competition and was especially impressive during the pass-blocking drills against the running backs. The rising-senior was so successful with his combination of speed to power that he did not meet many blockers up for the challenge until he worked against offensive linemen as an edge presence. The top-ranked outside linebacker in the Rivals250, Owusu-Boateng also entered the event with a college-ready build before backing it up and then some. The competitiveness was on full display upon the NFL legacy's arrival in Jacksonville. Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, USC and Florida are atop Owusu-Boateng's list at this point.

*****

3. LUKE METZ

Luke Metz

The Alabama commitment had a strong showing at the Rivals Five-Star. One of the most competitive prospects in blocking drills, Metz showcased his coverage skills among the best of the linebacker group both in one-on-ones as well as in 7-on-7, where he helped Team Fearlight take home the tournament crown. During one of the key wins, Metz made the defensive play of the game in breaking up a pass in the end zone with the lead on the line. The Georgia native, who shut his recruitment down despite a push from Kirby Smart to remain in-state, is among the more comfortable linebackers in coverage nationally. He understands the route tree and has great instincts with the football in the air. Metz could become the gem of a large and star-studded Alabama linebacker haul in Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class.

*****

4. ANTHONY DAVIS

Anthony Davis

The sole underclassman on this list, and another from the state of Georgia, Davis almost has the look of a safety so many expected a good coverage showing – and they got it. He started off the pass coverage portion of the event as hot as any prospect on the field regardless of position, breaking up several passes along the way. Davis can really run and he knows how to maximize his extension thanks to great instincts along the way. As he adds mass, this national recruit will continue to be prioritized by programs coast to coast.

*****

5. LOGAN ANDERSON

Logan Anderson