CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Hudson Card Rivals.com

How things will shake out with the 2020 class is anyone’s guess. Few commitments have been made and some of the players currently pledged to major programs will almost certainly have changes of heart. That said, some schools got better news than others when Rivals.com released its updated Rivals250. Below, we have a look four teams that should be excited about what took place in this round of rankings meetings. RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Monday: Top 10 revealed Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | Mind of Mike | New five-stars Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed | Analysts roundtable Thursday-Friday: Updated position rankings Saturday: Team rankings analysis Sunday: Updated state rankings

1. TEXAS

Texas’ appearance in last year’s Big 12 title game has added more momentum to a program that has been gaining it since hiring Tom Herman, and this rankings update provided even more good news for the Longhorns. This release saw UT commit Jake Majors rocket from a low three-star to a four-star prospect and the No. 197 player in America. Quarterback commit Hudson Card also received a bump, jumping up 40 spots. Texas defensive end target Vernon Broughton also entered the rankings, debuting at No. 86. The Longhorns are among the favorites to land Broughton, so his emergence as a nationally relevant recruit is a positive development.

2. TEXAS A&M

It’s good to be Jimbo Fisher, as things are going to plan on the recruiting trail for the former Florida State coach. After landing the country’s No. 6 class in 2019, the start of his 2020 haul is in line with his reputation as a master recruiter. This update saw Aggie commit Jaylon Jones jump up 91 spots from No. 189 to No. 98, while offensive tackle commit Smart Chibuzo also got a bump. Chibuzo, who entered the week as a three-star, now sits at No. 230 in the Rivals250 and has a new four-star evaluation to go along with it.

3. MICHIGAN

If we believe in the mantra that the quarterback is the most important position on the field, Michigan fans have reason to be excited today. Wolverine quarterback commit JD Johnson saw his stock soar, going from a three-star prospect not even ranked at the position to the No. 138 overall prospect in America. Now a four-star, Johnson is the foundation of the class and gives the group a headliner. Defensive back Andre Seldon also added a star in the update.

4. FLORIDA