It is Rivals Rankings Week and the analysts don’t always see eye-to-eye. Here Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney and Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons debate which former five-star prospect should regain that fifth star in the final 2019 rankings.

“Christopher Hinton is a guy who could get that fifth star back. Every year a prospect or two fall from five-star status because of certain question marks and then they end up answering all those questions late in the process. To me, that’s Hinton.



"We were worried about his power, strength and aggressive nature on defense and at the All-American Bowl he dominated very good interior offensive linemen showing all those traits. We were worried about his explosion and first step and he showed both during the week and in the game. To me he’s answered all the questions against the best in the country, so a case can be made for his fifth star being returned.”