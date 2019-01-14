Rivals Rankings Week: Who should regain their fifth star?
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
It is Rivals Rankings Week and the analysts don’t always see eye-to-eye. Here Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney and Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons debate which former five-star prospect should regain that fifth star in the final 2019 rankings.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 released
Wednesday: Rivals250 released
Thursday: Position rankings released
FARRELL'S VIEW: CHRISTOPHER HINTON
“Christopher Hinton is a guy who could get that fifth star back. Every year a prospect or two fall from five-star status because of certain question marks and then they end up answering all those questions late in the process. To me, that’s Hinton.
"We were worried about his power, strength and aggressive nature on defense and at the All-American Bowl he dominated very good interior offensive linemen showing all those traits. We were worried about his explosion and first step and he showed both during the week and in the game. To me he’s answered all the questions against the best in the country, so a case can be made for his fifth star being returned.”
SIMMONS' VIEW: WANYA MORRIS
"Morris put his name on the five-star radar about this time a year ago with an outstanding performance at the Future 50 in Orlando. He went on to have a strong, dominant spring, which led to us naming him a five-star.
"After an up and down season at offensive tackle, the Tennessee signee was dropped to a high four-star in the latest rankings. We know Morris has a great frame and that his feet are a real positive at his position, but we needed to see more consistency at Under Armour All-America game week and just better strength. He is one we had a close eye on, and one we know is very talented, so a move back to five-star status was possible with a strong performance in Orlando."