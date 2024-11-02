Rivals Roundtable: Biggest weekend visits

Garcia: Jayvan Boggs to Florida State. FSU continues to get elite recruits on campus despite its stumbles on the field this season, and top pass-catchers like Boggs taking the trip this weekend couldn't be more timely. The Seminoles have lost out on all three wide receiver commitments in the class of 2025 thus far in the cycle, so it is back to the drawing board in a big way beginning this weekend. Boggs not only set this official visit more than a week ago, but there has been high anticipation for the visit on both sides since the scholarship offer from Mike Norvell and company came in. UCF has held the commitment of Boggs for some time, but the defections are piling up under Gus Malzahn as questions begin to arise surrounding his own status as the head Knight moving forward. Throw in an offense inept in the passing game and the potential flip of Boggs from UCF to FSU begins to have even more legs than the simple desperation angle the Seminoles are working with on the trail.

Gorney: Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng going back to Michigan is huge. It feels like a two-team race between Michigan and Notre Dame for the five-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy as both have phenomenal defenses, great linebacker play and solid academics. Florida, Ohio State and USC are also involved in Owusu-Boateng's recruitment but the Irish and the Wolverines could be battling it out. What felt like a decent Notre Dame lead (his brother played there and the LB tradition is hard to match) is no longer as the Wolverines are definitely making a big move.

Smith: Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng visiting Michigan. Schools around the country would love to sign the five-star linebacker. He’s a dynamic player at the inside linebacker position with great bloodlines. This seems to be a Michigan versus Notre Dame battle but the Wolverines have a major chance to impress as the buzz around the program picks up.

Spiegelman: Donovan Murph at South Carolina. The four-star wide receiver re-classified into the 2025 recruiting cycle earlier this year and is set for the first of two official visits this weekend, beginning with a return trip to Columbia to check out the Gamecocks in action in primetime against Texas A&M. South Carolina and Clemson are both in line to get official visits from one of the state's blue-chip prospects with schools such as Tennessee, Ohio State and others also chipping away at Murph. Both Shane Beamer and Dabo Swinney are intent to keep Murph in-state.