Rivals Top100 Keon Sabb commits to Michigan

Sabb made his announcement on Wednesday at IMG Academy and will sign with the Wolverines, adding a significant piece to the program's 2022 recruiting class.

Good news continues to flow for the Michigan football program as the Wolverines received a signing day commitment from 2020 four-star safety Keon Sabb.

A longtime target for the Wolverines, things picked up steam between the two parties after Sabb visited Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game, despite being committed to Clemson at the time.

However, in a fortuitous bounce for the Wolverines, Sabb decommitted from the Tigers after Brent Venables departed the program to become the next head coach of Oklahoma.

Sabb elevates Michigan's class, giving it its second Rivals100 prospect. The other is Grosse Pointe South (Mich.) five-star cornerback Will Johnson.

At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Sabb projects as a safety at the next level and fits perfectly into U-M defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's scheme that relies on its safeties overtop.