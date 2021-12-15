 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Rivals Top100 WR Darrius Clemons commits to Michigan
Rivals Top100 WR Darrius Clemons commits to Michigan

The good news continues for the Michigan football program during the early signing period as Rivals' Top100 four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons has committed to the Wolverines.

Clemons made his announcement on Wednesday and will officially sign with the program during the early signing period.

A native of East Lansing, Clemons' commitment to the Wolverines is a homecoming of sorts for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound speedster. A visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend appeared to seal the deal for him.

After what appeared to be a recruitment that was Oregon's to lose, the Wolverines and Auburn were neck-and-neck in the race for Clemons after Mario Cristobal departed Eugene to become the new head coach at Miami.

Clemons is a huge piece for the Wolverines' offense as his measurables and speed could set him up for instant success in Ann Arbor.

{{ article.author_name }}