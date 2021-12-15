Rivals Top100 WR Darrius Clemons commits to Michigan
The good news continues for the Michigan football program during the early signing period as Rivals' Top100 four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons has committed to the Wolverines.
Clemons made his announcement on Wednesday and will officially sign with the program during the early signing period.
A native of East Lansing, Clemons' commitment to the Wolverines is a homecoming of sorts for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound speedster. A visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend appeared to seal the deal for him.
After what appeared to be a recruitment that was Oregon's to lose, the Wolverines and Auburn were neck-and-neck in the race for Clemons after Mario Cristobal departed Eugene to become the new head coach at Miami.
Clemons is a huge piece for the Wolverines' offense as his measurables and speed could set him up for instant success in Ann Arbor.
