With the holidays coming to an end, recruiting is sure to ramp back up for Kaleb Brown.

The 2022 Rivals100 athlete out of Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita is one of the top overall prospects in the country for next cycle and is an explosive playmaker at the top of a number of recruiting boards.

“I’m trying to get back to coaches,” Brown said. “They sent me Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and everything. I’ve mostly been talking to Ohio State. That’s about it. With all the other schools, it’s just been brief. It’s just been a little quiet for me.”