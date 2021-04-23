Brown is one of the country’s most heavily recruited prospects this cycle. However, he is putting the process on the back burner until his season comes to an end later this month.

“Recruiting is on hold right now,” Brown said. “I’m really focused on the season. When it’s over, recruiting will open right back up. I should be going to Ohio State on June 26. That’s really all I got for official visits. Alabama should be an official visit. Michigan, too. Notre Dame is a possibility.”

As Brown mentioned, he would like to get out to Ann Arbor for one of his summer official visits.