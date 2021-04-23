Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown Talks Michigan, Official Visit Plans
Kaleb Brown is having a terrific junior spring season.
Despite limited touches, the Rivals100 athlete has showed flashes of his explosiveness and versatility, while playing running back and wide receiver and also returning punts. Brown is fresh off a 150-yard game and has lifted Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita to a 4-1 record.
“The season has been good,” Brown said. “We’re executing and winning games. For me personally, I’m just being a team player and doing whatever it takes for us to win. I’m just controlling what I can control and doing my job.”
Brown is one of the country’s most heavily recruited prospects this cycle. However, he is putting the process on the back burner until his season comes to an end later this month.
“Recruiting is on hold right now,” Brown said. “I’m really focused on the season. When it’s over, recruiting will open right back up. I should be going to Ohio State on June 26. That’s really all I got for official visits. Alabama should be an official visit. Michigan, too. Notre Dame is a possibility.”
As Brown mentioned, he would like to get out to Ann Arbor for one of his summer official visits.
