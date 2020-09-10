Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown Talks Michigan, Recruiting Process
Sept. 1 was a big day for rising juniors.
The date marked the first day college coaches were permitted to reach out to prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.
As one of the top underclassmen in the country, Rivals100 Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita athlete Kaleb Brown obviously had a busy 24 hours. From midnight to the end of the day, Brown heard from coaches at several major programs.
“It was a huge day,” Brown said. “My phone was blowing up. I spoke to a lot of the coaches that I had previously spoken to. I heard from Michigan and Notre Dame and all the schools that have offered. I heard from new schools like Ole Miss, Florida State and Clemson. It was really hectic.”
Michigan has made Brown a top priority for next cycle, and head coach Jim Harbaugh made sure to personally reach out.
