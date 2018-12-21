Rivals100 athlete Quavaris Crouch is expected to sign today but it doesn't sound like his original plan of keeping his decision quiet until the All-American Bowl on January 5th will come to fruition.

Crouch and his camp have been inundated with phone calls from coaches and reporters since he took a surprise unofficial visit to Tennessee this past weekend. The recruiting process has become a huge burden and Crouch has decided to announce his commitment on WSOCTV local news in Charlotte at 6:30pm. The Vols, Michigan, and Clemson are Crouch's finalists.