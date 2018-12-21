Ticker
Rivals100 ATH Quavaris Crouch to announce commitment today

Quavaris Crouch
Adam Friedman
Recruiting Analyst

Rivals100 athlete Quavaris Crouch is expected to sign today but it doesn't sound like his original plan of keeping his decision quiet until the All-American Bowl on January 5th will come to fruition.

Crouch and his camp have been inundated with phone calls from coaches and reporters since he took a surprise unofficial visit to Tennessee this past weekend. The recruiting process has become a huge burden and Crouch has decided to announce his commitment on WSOCTV local news in Charlotte at 6:30pm. The Vols, Michigan, and Clemson are Crouch's finalists.

