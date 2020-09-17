EJ: Before we get into recruiting, tell me a little bit about your offseason?

JG: My offseason has been going well. I couldn't get out to some of the places that I wanted to because of COVID-19. I’ve just been taking this time to work on things that I wouldn’t be able to work on if I didn’t have this time. It’s just been little things like watching film and stuff like that.

EJ: What’s recruiting been like for you early on?

JG: My recruiting process is still going strong. It’s going pretty well. I’m blessed to have all these opportunities, but I’m just trying to find the school that’s the best fit for me. I’m looking for the school that I develop the best relationships with and that’s going to develop me as a player.

EJ: Was September 1 pretty crazy?

JG: Yeah, it was pretty crazy. I’ve heard from teammates and other guys about what it was going to be like. But there’s nothing crazier than experiencing it for yourself. Twelve o'clock hits, and all these coaches are texting you. You have to save all these numbers and respond to every coach. But it’s a blessing. Not many people have that opportunity.