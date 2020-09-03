Caden Curry has established himself as one of the top overall recruits in the country for next cycle.

The 2022 Rivals100 defensive lineman out of Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove is up to 20 offers from around the country and can’t wait to make visits once the dead period comes to an end.

“Recruiting has been going well,” Curry said. “It’s opened up a little bit. It’s picking back up. I would like to get to Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan. Honestly, I want to make as many visits as I can. Due to COVID-19, I’m going to make a later decision.”