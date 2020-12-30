Omari Abor has been a force the season.

The 2022 Rivals100 prospect is a terror off the edge and notched a pair of sacks as national powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High picked up a big win over Dallas (Texas) Skyline in the Texas high school state playoffs.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” Abor said. “We’re coming together as a team. We had some mistakes at the beginning, but at the end, we knew exactly what we had to do — execute… I have a different motor, and I know what I have to do.”