Rivals100 DL Omari Abor Shares Thoughts On Michigan
Omari Abor has been a force the season.
The 2022 Rivals100 prospect is a terror off the edge and notched a pair of sacks as national powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High picked up a big win over Dallas (Texas) Skyline in the Texas high school state playoffs.
“We’re feeling pretty good,” Abor said. “We’re coming together as a team. We had some mistakes at the beginning, but at the end, we knew exactly what we had to do — execute… I have a different motor, and I know what I have to do.”
On the recruiting front, Abor has offers from Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and a slew of other major programs.
Abor said he is not in a rush to make an early decision, but two schools really have his attention at this point in the process.
“Ohio State, Oklahoma and some schools like that are standing out,” Abor said. “You know, Ohio State puts defensive ends in the leagues almost every year. Honestly, I want to be one of those top prospects, so I can be drafted in the first round.”
