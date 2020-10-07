Rivals100 DT Derrick Shepard Remains High On Michigan
After an 0-2 start to the season, Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter has bounced back with four straight victories.
The latest came last week against Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade-Julienne and saw 2022 Rivals100 defensive tackle Derrick Shepard dominate in the trenches. Except it wasn’t on the defensive side of the ball. Shepard actually spent most of his time at right tackle.
“It’s definite a big win over our rival,” Shepard said. “Our goal was to dominate and send the seniors out on a good note for their final regular season game. You know, I had to take a step back and do a character check. For us to be successful, I had to cut back on my defensive snaps and play more on offense. I just had to be a team player.”
Despite having limited snaps at his projected position at the next level, Shepard is still seeing his recruiting stock boom. He recently added some new offers and is in contact with top programs around the country.
“Recruiting has picked back up,” Shepard said. “I’ve picked up two or three more offers. Cal has come into the mix. West Virginia, too. I’ve been on the phone with LSU the past few days. Pitt and Cincinnati are talking to me a lot, too.”
