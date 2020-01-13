If Campanile were to leave, it would hurt Michigan on the recruiting trail in New Jersey. Campanile has deep ties in the Northeast and is the lead recruiter for big-time recruits like 2021 Rivals100 defensive tackle Tywone Malone.

Despite everything going on, Campanile has kept in contact with Malone and stopped by to see him during the contact period last month. And Malone remains highly interested in UM.