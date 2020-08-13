 Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 13:44:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit over the weekend and had a chance to catch up with Rivals100 Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny.

Check out their full Q&A below.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Rivals100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan offer.

EJ: It’s been a while since we’ve last talked. I know things have been a little weird with the pandemic, but how has your offseason been going?

RB: At first, I was working out with my uncle and a couple of my teammates. We were just working on our speed and agility to stay loose and in shape for the season. Once we started practicing in June, it felt good to be back out with my teammates. It’s a little different, but it still feels like family. It was good to get back to something normal.

EJ: You’re a pretty quiet guy overall. I know you don’t post much on social or do many interviews. What can you tell me about your recruiting process?

RB: I’m just trying to take it one day at a time, for real. I’m trying to enjoy it while it lasts. I’m also just trying to find what I really want in a school before I make a decision. I don’t want to commit multiple times.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}