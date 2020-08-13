EJ: It’s been a while since we’ve last talked. I know things have been a little weird with the pandemic, but how has your offseason been going?

RB: At first, I was working out with my uncle and a couple of my teammates. We were just working on our speed and agility to stay loose and in shape for the season. Once we started practicing in June, it felt good to be back out with my teammates. It’s a little different, but it still feels like family. It was good to get back to something normal.

EJ: You’re a pretty quiet guy overall. I know you don’t post much on social or do many interviews. What can you tell me about your recruiting process?

RB: I’m just trying to take it one day at a time, for real. I’m trying to enjoy it while it lasts. I’m also just trying to find what I really want in a school before I make a decision. I don’t want to commit multiple times.