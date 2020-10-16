After a month with no commitments, Michigan has added a huge piece to the puzzle in Rivals100 linebacker Branden Jennings. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood product committed to Michigan over offers from Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and a slew of other major programs on Friday.

Jennings was previously committed to Florida State but recently backed out of his verbal pledge as the program continues to face issues under new head coach Mike Norvell. While his father, Bradley, won a national championship at Florida State, Jennings felt it was in his best interest to explore other options. Miami immediately became a top school and perhaps the most logical landing spot due to proximity and the fact that his brother, Bradley Jr., is currently on the roster. However, Jennings spurned the Hurricanes and decided to carve his own path by siding with Michigan. The Wolverines hosted Jennings for an unofficial visit last fall when they took down Army in Ann Arbor. The staff always maintained contact with Jennings, and new linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who has Florida ties, helped Michigan close in a hurry.