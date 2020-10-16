Rivals100 LB Branden Jennings Commits To Michigan
After a month with no commitments, Michigan has added a huge piece to the puzzle in Rivals100 linebacker Branden Jennings.
The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood product committed to Michigan over offers from Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and a slew of other major programs on Friday.
Jennings was previously committed to Florida State but recently backed out of his verbal pledge as the program continues to face issues under new head coach Mike Norvell.
While his father, Bradley, won a national championship at Florida State, Jennings felt it was in his best interest to explore other options. Miami immediately became a top school and perhaps the most logical landing spot due to proximity and the fact that his brother, Bradley Jr., is currently on the roster.
However, Jennings spurned the Hurricanes and decided to carve his own path by siding with Michigan.
The Wolverines hosted Jennings for an unofficial visit last fall when they took down Army in Ann Arbor. The staff always maintained contact with Jennings, and new linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who has Florida ties, helped Michigan close in a hurry.
Jennings is the fourth linebacker commit in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class, joining fellow Rivals100 prospect Junior Colson and three-star recruits Jaydon Hood and Tyler McLaurin.
Jennings is the third member of the class from the state of Florida, which is also home to the aforementioned Hood and three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows (Greg Crippen and JJ McCarthy are at IMG but not originally from Florida).
Jennings is set to be an early enrollee at Michigan.
At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Jennings is ranked as the No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 52 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
Michigan now has 21 commitments this cycle.
