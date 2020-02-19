News More News
Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Junior Colson is preparing for a busy time in his recruitment.

The Rivals100 linebacker out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood wants to make a decision this summer and is gearing up to visit some of his favorite schools over the next several months.

Tennessee linebacker Junior Colson holds a Michigan offer.
“I visited Tennessee in January,” Colson said. “I’m planning on going to a couple of schools this spring and in the summer. I’m for sure going to visit Michigan, Penn State, Virginia, Oregon and maybe a couple of other ones.”

Michigan has been a frontrunner for Colson since offering last summer. His mother is originally from the state of Michigan, and the Wolverines have made a big impression on him and his family.

