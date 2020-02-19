Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Junior Colson is preparing for a busy time in his recruitment.
The Rivals100 linebacker out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood wants to make a decision this summer and is gearing up to visit some of his favorite schools over the next several months.
“I visited Tennessee in January,” Colson said. “I’m planning on going to a couple of schools this spring and in the summer. I’m for sure going to visit Michigan, Penn State, Virginia, Oregon and maybe a couple of other ones.”
Michigan has been a frontrunner for Colson since offering last summer. His mother is originally from the state of Michigan, and the Wolverines have made a big impression on him and his family.
