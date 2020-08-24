The ongoing global pandemic has forced parts of America to adapt to life without football.

Several states have canceled or pushed back their high school season. A handful, however, kicked off as scheduled this weekend, including Tennessee, which is home to Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson.

The Rivals100 prospect recorded a trio of tackles for loss in one half of play as he led Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood to a 48-0 blowout victory over Franklin (Tenn.) Centennial on Friday night.