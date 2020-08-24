Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Looking To Make Immediate Impact At Michigan
The ongoing global pandemic has forced parts of America to adapt to life without football.
Several states have canceled or pushed back their high school season. A handful, however, kicked off as scheduled this weekend, including Tennessee, which is home to Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson.
The Rivals100 prospect recorded a trio of tackles for loss in one half of play as he led Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood to a 48-0 blowout victory over Franklin (Tenn.) Centennial on Friday night.
“It felt great,” Colson said. “It felt good to face someone other than ourselves. It was an amazing experience, but this was a rehearsal. We’re ready for next week.”
The aforementioned pandemic has caused quite the stir on the college level as well. While some conferences plan to play this fall, the Big Ten recently announced that it would be looking at options for a spring season.
Colson was surprised with the decision and hopped on the phone with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh soon after the ruling.
