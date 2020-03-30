With the ongoing global pandemic, schools across the country have been forced to adjust their recruiting approach.

At this point in the process, prospects would be making their ways to college campuses and interacting with coaches face-to-face. But of course, the abrupt dead period has put a stop to that.

Thankfully, technology has allowed top recruits like Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson to video chat with coaches across the country during a time of social distancing.