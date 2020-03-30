Rivals100 LB Junior Colson On Why Michigan Leads, Calls With Jim Harbaugh
With the ongoing global pandemic, schools across the country have been forced to adjust their recruiting approach.
At this point in the process, prospects would be making their ways to college campuses and interacting with coaches face-to-face. But of course, the abrupt dead period has put a stop to that.
Thankfully, technology has allowed top recruits like Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson to video chat with coaches across the country during a time of social distancing.
“It’s been more FaceTime calls," Colson said. "We’ve been doing meetings with the coaches. I haven’t had to worry about making visits. It’s kind of like they’re visiting you everyday. Michigan has been recruiting me hard. I FaceTimed the whole staff. I’ve talked to Oklahoma, Tennessee, LSU and Virginia.”
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been a frequent user of FaceTime, and has spoken to Colson twice over the last two weeks.
