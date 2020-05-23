Of course, the recruiting process can get pretty hectic once things start to wind down. College coaches have been calling on a daily basis, but Colson has done his best to put his phone down ahead of the decision.

The Rivals100 linebacker out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood is set to announce his commitment on Sunday at 3 p.m.central and is down to a final five of LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.

When it comes down to pulling the trigger this weekend, Colson said fit and development are going to be arguably his two biggest factors.

“I’ve been kind of taking a step back from talking to all these college coaches,” Colson said. “I’ve been more thinking about it and not being on social media as much. I’ve just been going through the process and shuffling my card. I’ll go to sleep at night and whichever school pops into my head the most, I’ll believe is home.”

“They are all great schools,” Colson said. “They are all great programs. I believe it’s going to come down to where my heart stands, the football program and how I feel I’ll best fit in. I want to go to a program where I feel like my skills will be improved the best. “

Colson, who is ranked as the No. 83 overall prospect in the country this cycle, shared his thoughts on each of his finalists below:

LSU

“They stand pretty high up on my list. They are a finalist because I’ve been talking to Bo Pelini a lot more. Our relationship has grown. They’ve produced top linebackers year after year.”





Michigan

“I love the coaches. I love Coach (Don) Brown. He’s had the top defense for the last four years he’s been at Michigan. They’ve produced a lot. They’ve had the least amount of tackles missed. I believe he can make me into a top linebacker.”





Ole Miss

“Coach (D.J.) Durkin and Coach (Blake) Gideon have really been with me in this process. They’ve been there since they got hired. They’ve showed me how much they need me and want me. They said I’ll be the face of their program.”





Oregon

“Oregon is also high on my list and has been with me throughout this process. Coach (Ken) Wilson and Coach (Mario) Cristobal are there whenever I need them — not just as football coaches but as friends. We’ve talked about stuff other than football. Our relationship has grown to something special.”





Tennessee

“I’ve talked to Coach (Derrick) Ansley, and he wants me to be the heir when Henry (To'oto'o) leaves. I would be learning under Henry the first year and starting next to him. I’ll learn everything I need to in order to take the helm when he leaves to the draft.”