Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Shares Thoughts On Michigan
Junior Colson is coming off a monster first game.
The four-star 2021 linebacker from Ravenwood (Tenn.) notched several tackles and also came away with an interception in his team’s statement win over Centennial in the season opener.
Ravenwood is one of the top teams in Tennessee, so recruiting is taking a bit of a backseat for Colson at this time.
“Right now, I’m putting recruiting behind the season,” Colson said. “Football comes first then recruiting comes after. I’m just taking my time going through the process with my family.”
