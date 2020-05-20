Decision time is here for Junior Colson.

The Rivals100 linebacker out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood is set to make his commitment this weekend and has narrowed down his impressive offer list to Oregon, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee and LSU.

With the big day right around the corner, Colson has been fielding more calls from coaches than ever before. While it may seem hectic on the surface, Colson has a plan for college coaches to follow.