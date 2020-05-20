Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Talks Michigan Ahead Of Upcoming Decision
Decision time is here for Junior Colson.
The Rivals100 linebacker out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood is set to make his commitment this weekend and has narrowed down his impressive offer list to Oregon, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee and LSU.
With the big day right around the corner, Colson has been fielding more calls from coaches than ever before. While it may seem hectic on the surface, Colson has a plan for college coaches to follow.
“I’ve set schools up on a schedule,” Colson said. “I tell them they can’t call past certain times on certain days because it’s family time. Every couple of days, I’ll have a different school. Some will try to slide up on the list of calls. I say ‘no, your day is this day.’ That’s just how I’m handling it.”
Michigan has been in constant contact with Colson over the last several weeks and has made him a top overall priority this cycle.
