Sebastian Cheeks is starting to blow up on the recruiting trail.

The Rivals100 outside linebacker out of Evanston (Ill.) Township is up to a dozen offers and is hearing from plenty more now that Sept. 1 has come and gone.

“Recruiting has been going well,” Cheeks said. “I’ve been talking to new schools and making new relationships. Kentucky was my latest offer. I’ve been talking more to Notre Dame and Ohio State just to name a few.”