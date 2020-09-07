 Rivals100 LB Sebastian Cheeks Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
Rivals100 LB Sebastian Cheeks Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Sebastian Cheeks is starting to blow up on the recruiting trail.

The Rivals100 outside linebacker out of Evanston (Ill.) Township is up to a dozen offers and is hearing from plenty more now that Sept. 1 has come and gone.

“Recruiting has been going well,” Cheeks said. “I’ve been talking to new schools and making new relationships. Kentucky was my latest offer. I’ve been talking more to Notre Dame and Ohio State just to name a few.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan was a fairly early offer for Cheeks, and the Wolverines have been working hard to continue to build up their relationship.

Both area recruiter Sherrone Moore and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary have been in constant contact over the last several months.

“I’ve been keeping up my relationship with Coach Moore and Coach Jean-Mary,” Cheeks said. “They’re always in my corner. They are guys that I can always talk to. I really like both of them, and everything has been going really well with them.”

