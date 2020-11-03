Rivals100 LB Sebastian Cheeks On What He Wants To See From Michigan
There is no high school football in Illinois this fall.
But that hasn’t stopped Sebastian Cheeks from competing. The 2022 Rivals100 linebacker out of Evanston (Ill.) Township was one of the top overall performers at The Opening Chicago over the weekend.
“It was good for a lot of Illinois guys that don’t have a season to come out and see where they’re at,” Cheeks said. “Personally, I have some room to improve. I can do better on my results and numbers. I’m going to continue to work every day to get better.”
On the recruiting front, Cheeks has offers in hand from Arizona State, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas and several other major programs.
And more schools are actively getting involved.
“I’m in open communication with some new schools,” Cheeks said. “Since we last talked, I got an offer from Stanford. As far as schools that haven’t offered me, I’ve been in contact with Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon to name a few schools. As far as schools you already know about, I’m still in contact with them.”
