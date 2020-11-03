There is no high school football in Illinois this fall.

But that hasn’t stopped Sebastian Cheeks from competing. The 2022 Rivals100 linebacker out of Evanston (Ill.) Township was one of the top overall performers at The Opening Chicago over the weekend.

“It was good for a lot of Illinois guys that don’t have a season to come out and see where they’re at,” Cheeks said. “Personally, I have some room to improve. I can do better on my results and numbers. I’m going to continue to work every day to get better.”