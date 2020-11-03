 Rivals100 LB Sebastian Cheeks On What He Wants To See From Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-03 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 LB Sebastian Cheeks On What He Wants To See From Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

There is no high school football in Illinois this fall.

But that hasn’t stopped Sebastian Cheeks from competing. The 2022 Rivals100 linebacker out of Evanston (Ill.) Township was one of the top overall performers at The Opening Chicago over the weekend.

“It was good for a lot of Illinois guys that don’t have a season to come out and see where they’re at,” Cheeks said. “Personally, I have some room to improve. I can do better on my results and numbers. I’m going to continue to work every day to get better.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

On the recruiting front, Cheeks has offers in hand from Arizona State, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas and several other major programs.

And more schools are actively getting involved.

“I’m in open communication with some new schools,” Cheeks said. “Since we last talked, I got an offer from Stanford. As far as schools that haven’t offered me, I’ve been in contact with Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon to name a few schools. As far as schools you already know about, I’m still in contact with them.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}