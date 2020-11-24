While high school football is coming to a close around the country, Branden Jennings and his Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood team are in the middle of a deep playoff run.

The Rivals100 Michigan linebacker commit recorded five tackles, including one for loss, in a big 28-19 win over Flagler (Fla.) Palm Coast on Friday night.

“We came out strong defensively,” Jennings said. “We’ve had two touchdowns in back-to-back games. I just try to be as aggressive as I can and make an impact from all around the box. I’m just flying around. It’s a little frustrating when they run away from you, but I had a good tackle for loss that took them out of field goal position and others made plays.”