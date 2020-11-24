Rivals100 Michigan LB Pledge Branden Jennings On Commitment Status, More
While high school football is coming to a close around the country, Branden Jennings and his Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood team are in the middle of a deep playoff run.
The Rivals100 Michigan linebacker commit recorded five tackles, including one for loss, in a big 28-19 win over Flagler (Fla.) Palm Coast on Friday night.
“We came out strong defensively,” Jennings said. “We’ve had two touchdowns in back-to-back games. I just try to be as aggressive as I can and make an impact from all around the box. I’m just flying around. It’s a little frustrating when they run away from you, but I had a good tackle for loss that took them out of field goal position and others made plays.”
Jennings originally committed to Florida State, where his father, Bradley, played in the 90s. However, Jennings ultimately decided that he wanted to go further away from home and backed out of his verbal pledge last month.
Less than a week later, Jennings picked Michigan over offers from Clemson, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, USC and a slew of other major programs.
“I picked Michigan because the defense is very versatile,” Jennings said. “I feel like I can thrive in it. I love Coach (Don) Brown and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. I feel like the program is up and coming. There are just a few pivotal things to work on. We also have a great class.”
