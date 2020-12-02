Rivals100 Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Recaps Weekend Visit
Most of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class made their way to Ann Arbor for the big visit weekend last month.
However, Rivals100 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end and U-M pledge Louis Hansen had a more intimate trip as he and his family got a closer look at his future home over the weekend.
“The visit was great,” Hansen said. “I was very excited to go back out to Ann Arbor. I got to go with my mom this time. Most of my family made it out. I got to see some things that I didn’t see on my previous visit. I saw all the campus on my self-guided tour.
"Obviously, not much was open, but we got to go to downtown Ann Arbor. We went to M Den and got some gear and tried some of the local restaurants.”
Winning over mom can often be a must on the recruiting trail, so it was imperative for Hansen’s mother to see Michigan before putting pen to paper.
And U-M passed her test with flying colors.
