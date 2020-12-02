“The visit was great,” Hansen said. “I was very excited to go back out to Ann Arbor. I got to go with my mom this time. Most of my family made it out. I got to see some things that I didn’t see on my previous visit. I saw all the campus on my self-guided tour.

"Obviously, not much was open, but we got to go to downtown Ann Arbor. We went to M Den and got some gear and tried some of the local restaurants.”

Winning over mom can often be a must on the recruiting trail, so it was imperative for Hansen’s mother to see Michigan before putting pen to paper.

And U-M passed her test with flying colors.