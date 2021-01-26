 Rivals100 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting TE Signee Louis Hansen On First Call With Jay Harbaugh
football

Rivals100 Michigan TE Signee Louis Hansen On First Call With Jay Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan has finalized its coaching staff.

Some shuffling took place on both sides of the ball, including Sherrone Moore moving from tight ends to offensive line and getting a Co-OC tag and Jay Harbaugh moving from running back to tight ends.

That, of course, means that Rivals100 Michigan tight end signee Louis Hansen will have a position coach he wasn’t recruited by. However, Hansen remains happy with his decision and had a great first call with Harbaugh on Monday.

“it was really nice getting to (virtually) meet him, his two kids and his wife,” Hansen said. “We just talked about his past in coaching and football. He was a super nice guy. I was glad to get on the phone with him and start a relationship with him.”

Hansen added that he was impressed with Harbaugh’s resume and the job he initially did working with the tight ends in his first couple of years with the program.

{{ article.author_name }}