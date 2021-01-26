Michigan has finalized its coaching staff.

Some shuffling took place on both sides of the ball, including Sherrone Moore moving from tight ends to offensive line and getting a Co-OC tag and Jay Harbaugh moving from running back to tight ends.

That, of course, means that Rivals100 Michigan tight end signee Louis Hansen will have a position coach he wasn’t recruited by. However, Hansen remains happy with his decision and had a great first call with Harbaugh on Monday.