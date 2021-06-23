Rivals100 Michigan WR Commit Tyler Morris Recaps Official Visit

“It was a really good visit,” Morris said. “I really liked being around the other commits and people that were up there. I got to see more of the campus and learn more about the program. The biggest thing for me was just being around the guys that were visiting and the players. You talk to the coaches a lot, but actually getting to talk to the players was great.

“We had a players panel, where we were able to ask them questions. You really got the players’ point of view and how they felt about everything. That was important. I also liked the player development meeting with Chris Bryant. He talked about developing us into men and stuff other than football.”