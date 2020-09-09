“I try to talk to Coach Warinner at least once a week,” Sadler said. “He’s a really good guy. We talk a lot about personal life more so than probably anybody else. We talk about his family and what he’s doing up there.

“Of course, what really dominated our conversation last week was that the Big 10 cancelled their season. He definitely wasn’t too happy about that.”

It’s clear Michigan wants to play this fall. And there is optimism that the ongoing dead period will eventually end soon, which would give Sadler the opportunity to make his first visit to Ann Arbor.