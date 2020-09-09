Rivals100 OL Collin Sadler Talks Michigan, Relationship With Ed Warinner
Michigan is already targeting several high-profile offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class, including Rivals100 Greenville (S.C.) High prospect Collin Sadler.
The Wolverines extended a scholarship in mid-May and have been in constant contact with Sadler, especially now that college coaches are permitted to reach out to rising juniors.
U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner has been doing most of the legwork in this recruitment and has impressed Sadler early on.
“I try to talk to Coach Warinner at least once a week,” Sadler said. “He’s a really good guy. We talk a lot about personal life more so than probably anybody else. We talk about his family and what he’s doing up there.
“Of course, what really dominated our conversation last week was that the Big 10 cancelled their season. He definitely wasn’t too happy about that.”
It’s clear Michigan wants to play this fall. And there is optimism that the ongoing dead period will eventually end soon, which would give Sadler the opportunity to make his first visit to Ann Arbor.
