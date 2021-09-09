Rivals100 OL Josh Conerly Goes In-Depth On Michigan Ahead Of Official Visit

“My plan is to go to Michigan this weekend,” Conerly said. “I’m not sure when my USC official visit is, but I’m definitely going to take one there. Oregon, Washington, Alabama, Oklahoma and LSU are in the running for the other visits. I might commit at the All-American Game or late signing day. I’m not really sure.”

As Conerly mentioned, his official visit slate will kick off with Michigan this weekend as the Wolverines gear up to take on Washington in a night game at The Big House. Conerly, who is ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 47 overall recruit nationally, is part of a star-studded visitors list that also features a number of other high-profile prospects.

Michigan is already is a great spot with Conerly, but the Wolverines can really move the needle with a strong OV and a win over his hometown team in what should be an electric atmosphere.