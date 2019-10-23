Landon Tengwall has narrowed down his lengthy offer list. The 2021 Rivals100 offensive lineman out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel recently released a final three of Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State. "They all have great coaching staffs, and I've been to all of them," Tengwall said. "They have great players, and the atmospheres are great. I'm looking to get up to all of them for a game. Not 100 percent sure if I'll make it to Notre Dame this year.”

Maryland offensive lineman Landon Tengwall will visit Michigan this weekend. (Photo by Brandon Brown/The Wolverine)

Penn State has the momentum in Tengwall’s recruitment at this point in the process, but Michigan will have a chance to swing the pendulum this weekend when he makes an unofficial visit for the game against Notre Dame. As mentioned, relationships are big in Tengwall’s recruitment, and he loves what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Ed Warinner bring to the table.

“Coach Warinner, I love how he coaches,” Tengwall said. “Coach Harbaugh is doing his thing. Once again, the coaching staff is something that’s important. That’s something that I’m going to keep my eye on as far as what coaches are going to be there for what team. “But that would be huge to be able to be coached by those guys. That would be great.” In so many words, Tengwall made it seem like he had some concerns about the stability at Michigan. A win over Notre Dame could go a long way in limiting negative press about Harbaugh, which isn’t helping the Wolverines on the trail. The good news for Michigan is Tengwall plans to take his time with the process. He actually plans to visit Michigan two more times after this visit before making a final decision.