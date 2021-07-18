Rivals100 OL Luke Montgomery Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Summer Visit
Michigan hosted several top recruits in the 2023 class for unofficial visits last month, including Luke Montgomery.
The Rivals100 offensive lineman out of Findlay (Ohio) High got an in-depth look at the campus and facilities and enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.
“It was awesome,” Montgomery said. “The facilities are great. The coaches are great. I got to spend time with Coach (Sherrone) Moore and Coach (Grant) Newsome. They are both great. They gave me a whole tour of the campus and everything. It was a lot of fun.”
Montgomery initially notched an offer from Michigan back in December, but a lot has changed since then. Michigan and former offensive line coach Ed Warinner parted ways, while Sherrone Moore took over the group after coaching tight ends.
Moore has continued to make Montgomery an early priority and is making a strong push for him along with graduate assistant Grant Newsome, an ex-Michigan offensive lineman.
