Rivals100 OL Luke Montgomery Goes In-Depth On Recent Michigan Visit

Michigan hosted several top recruits for the BBQ at The Big House last month, including Luke Montgomery.

The 2023 Rivals100 offensive lineman out of Findlay (Ohio) High enjoyed getting an in-depth look at the program and getting to know the U-M coaching staff on a more personal level.

“It was awesome,” Montgomery said. “It was so well ran. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is awesome. Getting to go to his house was awesome. Even his neighbors came. It was like a big family. I enjoyed getting to spend time with Coach (Sherrone) Moore and Coach (Grant) Newsome. They are like dads of the family but brothers at the same time. They are younger and have been in our position. We communicate really well.”