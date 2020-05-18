News More News
Rivals100 OL Nolan Rucci Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Nolan Rucci recently narrowed down his lengthy offer list.

The Rivals100 offensive tackle out of Lititz (Pa.) Warwick was getting a bit overwhelmed. After all, college coaches from across the country have blown up his phone during the dead period. Now, he’s focused on just nine schools.

“I’ve enjoyed my recruiting process a lot,” Rucci said. “I’m very thankful for all the schools that had offered. But it was getting to the point where I was ready to narrow things down. Having all those coaches and people texting me and calling me 24/7, it was getting to the point where it was tough to do school work and hang out with friends. I was just getting bombarded. It was a big help to narrow the field down.”

Rivals100 offensive lineman Nolan Rucci talks Michigan.
Rivals100 offensive lineman Nolan Rucci talks Michigan. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

Of the nine programs still in the mix for Rucci’s services, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin are talked about the most. However, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Stanford are all still involved here.

Michigan has been a mainstay for Rucci and quietly made a lot of progress in his recruitment. Rucci is the top priority at left tackle this cycle, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has personally recruited him hard.

