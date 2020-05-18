Nolan Rucci recently narrowed down his lengthy offer list.

The Rivals100 offensive tackle out of Lititz (Pa.) Warwick was getting a bit overwhelmed. After all, college coaches from across the country have blown up his phone during the dead period. Now, he’s focused on just nine schools.

“I’ve enjoyed my recruiting process a lot,” Rucci said. “I’m very thankful for all the schools that had offered. But it was getting to the point where I was ready to narrow things down. Having all those coaches and people texting me and calling me 24/7, it was getting to the point where it was tough to do school work and hang out with friends. I was just getting bombarded. It was a big help to narrow the field down.”