EJ: How did the Michigan visit go and what were some of your favorite parts?

RS: I got up there pretty early. The weather was starting to come in, but I got to Bo Schembechler Hall and checked out the facilities. Michigan definitely has the best weight room and some of the best facilities. The trainer’s room and health stuff was impressive. Just the work they put into that place is awesome. How much time and money it took to get that place the way it looks is amazing. The weight room changes weekly, so that’s really cool. I got to see a couple of the recruits and commits like Zak ZInter, and we watched pregame warmups. We watched the coaches in action a little bit. It was good to see that. Everybody was calm before the storm, I would say.