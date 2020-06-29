EJ: How does it feel to be back on the field with your teammates after being cooped up during the pandemic?

RS: It's strange. I hadn't seen my teammates or friends for four months now. Getting back on the field and dusting off the cleats is amazing. I'm grateful to have this opportunity again. We have to keep it safe and have our distance, but the energy and enthusiasm is still there. Our guys are in great shape. It's time to go.

EJ: How have you been handling recruiting during the dead period?

RS: It's been nuts — a lot of calls, text messages and Zoom calls. You have to schedule that and have time for yourself. You have to get away from those things because you can get wrapped up into it. Doing interview after interview is nuts. It's enjoyable, a humbling experience and a great opportunity.

EJ: You know I have to ask you about Michigan. Where do the Wolverines sit in your recruitment?

RS: They are up there at the top of my list. They made the final five. They are doing an amazing job of recruiting me. They are really trying to get me to commit. They are just doing an amazing — Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Matt Dudek. I call them the dynamic duo.