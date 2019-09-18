Michigan is building quite a bit of momentum with Rocco Spindler.

The four-star 2021 offensive lineman out of Clarkston (Mich.) made his way to Ann Arbor a couple of weeks ago and watched the Wolverines pull out a dramatic win over Army.

Spindler enjoyed the atmosphere in the Big House, hung out with some Wolverines commits and spent time with the coaching staff.

