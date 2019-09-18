Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler 'loves' Michigan, Set To Visit Again
Michigan is building quite a bit of momentum with Rocco Spindler.
The four-star 2021 offensive lineman out of Clarkston (Mich.) made his way to Ann Arbor a couple of weeks ago and watched the Wolverines pull out a dramatic win over Army.
Spindler enjoyed the atmosphere in the Big House, hung out with some Wolverines commits and spent time with the coaching staff.
Spindler is set to return to campus soon, and it’s clear Michigan is in a strong position to keep the Rivals100 prospect at home.
“I’m seeing Michigan a bunch this season,” Spindler said. “They are at the top of my list. I really love them. I have a great relationship with Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is a great program.”
