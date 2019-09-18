News More News
Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler 'loves' Michigan, Set To Visit Again

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan is building quite a bit of momentum with Rocco Spindler.

The four-star 2021 offensive lineman out of Clarkston (Mich.) made his way to Ann Arbor a couple of weeks ago and watched the Wolverines pull out a dramatic win over Army.

Spindler enjoyed the atmosphere in the Big House, hung out with some Wolverines commits and spent time with the coaching staff.

Four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler holds a Michigan offer.
Spindler is set to return to campus soon, and it’s clear Michigan is in a strong position to keep the Rivals100 prospect at home.

“I’m seeing Michigan a bunch this season,” Spindler said. “They are at the top of my list. I really love them. I have a great relationship with Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is a great program.”

