Rivals100 QB Dante Moore On Michigan Visit, Meeting Matt Weiss

Dante Moore has had a busy start to his summer.

The 2023 Rivals100 quarterback out of Detroit (Mich.) King visited both Michigan and Michigan State last week, took part in the mega camp at Ferris State and impressed at the Elite 11 regional in Los Angeles this past Sunday.

“Everything has been going well,” Moore said. “It was fun visiting Michigan and Michigan State. I’m really thankful for them doing that. The only difference between the two schools were the colors. That’s all I’ll say laughs. I think I might see some schools down south next. It’s going to stay busy.”