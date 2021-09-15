Rivals100 QB Dante Moore Recaps Weekend Michigan Visit

Dante Moore is continuing to make his case as the best quarterback in the country in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Rivals100 signal-caller has already thrown for more than 1,000 yards in just three games this season and put on a show on Friday night as he threw five touchdowns and led Detroit (Mich.) King to a thrilling win over rival Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech.

“It was a great game,” Moore said. “It’s a great feeling to beat your rival. It was tough with Deone (Walker), Jackson Pruitt and Jalen Thompson on the defensive line. I had to get the ball out as fast as I could. But overall, it was a competitive game. We knew we couldn’t lose at home. King is the king of the city. 3200.”