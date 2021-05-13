 Rivals100 QB Dante Moore Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Training With Devin Gardner, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 17:00:00 -0500') }} football

Rivals100 QB Dante Moore Talks Michigan, Training With Devin Gardner, More

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

Dante Moore is letting recruiting take a backseat for as long as he can.

The elite 2023 quarterback from Detroit (Mich.) King is one of the top overall recruits in the country and holds several major offers. However, Moore wants to enjoy his time as a high schooler before his recruiting process gets too chaotic.

“I just got an offer from Maryland, so I’m blessed to have that,” Moore said. “But overall, I’m just working out, doing me and living life. As far as the recruiting process, I’m just trying to figure out camp dates and what I’m going to go with my coaches and my dad. But I’m not getting too into it right now.”

Michigan offered Moore in middle school after impressing head coach Jim Harbaugh at a camp. Since then, Moore has maintained high interest in the Wolverines and is looking to make his way to Ann Arbor at some point this summer.

Moore has not been able to connect with new U-M quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss this offseason, but he hopes to have a face-to-face meeting with him when he does take a trip to Michigan.

