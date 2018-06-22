The Latest: Class of 2020 quarterback Harrison Bailey has been on the recruiting radar since before he enrolled in high school, so it's not a surprise that he doesn't publicize every recruiting visit. But earlier this month he made a trip to the Midwest to check out Michigan and Ohio State and managed to keep it so quiet that most recruiting fans didn't find out about it until he was on his way home. Rivals.com recently caught up with Bailey to recap the trips and talk abut his summer plans.

"To be honest, it was amazing. It was really nice up there. Probably one of the best visit I've ever been on, or one of the top two. When you first walk in there's a whole lot of lot of tradition on display. They have a football for every win up there and they have won a lot of games so it's pretty impressive."

On meeting with Jim Harbaugh: "We got a chance to go into his office and talk to him He didn't say much, he wanted to hear us speak and learn more about us so it was a good chance to sit there and talk to him"

On offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton: "He was with me every second of the tour. From the time we got there until the time we left. He's obviously a great coach and we have a great relationship. He has compared me to Andrew Luck and told me that I would be a great fit in their offense. That's a humbling comparison because of all he knows about quarterbacks and what Luck has been able to do in his career so far."

On Shea Patterson and Michigan's offense: "They're going to have a great offense this year with him at quarterback. I talked to him while I was there, we have known each other for a long time. I went to one of the workouts that the players do on their own -- talk about slinging it -- him, Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones. I think they're going to put up phenomenal numbers."