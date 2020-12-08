Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan Ahead Of Decision
Donovan Edwards is working harder than ever despite the abrupt stoppage of the Michigan high school football playoffs.
The Rivals100 running back out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High was in the middle of a monster senior campaign and deep playoff run. Now, Edwards is focused on the weight room as he is set to enroll at the college of his choice in just a little more than a month.
“I feel like everything is going to be alright,” Edwards said. “I’m putting in work five days a week with my weight trainer Bert Mosley. We’ve been getting it in (laughs). I give myself 6-foot. I’m working to get to 200. I’m at about 197 right now.”
An early enrollee, Edwards is one of the top uncommitted recruits nationally heading into the early signing period. Edwards knows he has to make a decision at some point in the next week and is still doing his best to navigate the process down the stretch.
“It’s a possibility I’ll commit on signing day,” Edwards said. “If not, I’ll commit before then. If not, signing day is the option. It’s definitely been getting hectic with recruiting. I’ve been getting a lot more calls than usual on a daily basis. I understand because they are trying to get a dude (laughs). I’m just answering the calls and looking at the schools.”
Edwards recently released a Top 7 of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State.
