Donovan Edwards is working harder than ever despite the abrupt stoppage of the Michigan high school football playoffs.

The Rivals100 running back out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High was in the middle of a monster senior campaign and deep playoff run. Now, Edwards is focused on the weight room as he is set to enroll at the college of his choice in just a little more than a month.

“I feel like everything is going to be alright,” Edwards said. “I’m putting in work five days a week with my weight trainer Bert Mosley. We’ve been getting it in (laughs). I give myself 6-foot. I’m working to get to 200. I’m at about 197 right now.”